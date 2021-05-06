LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 19-year-old man is facing numerous felony child sex charges following contact he had with a 13-year-old girl he met via social media.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 19-year-old Michael D. Myers has been charged with:
- Five counts of statutory rape
- Six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy
- One count of sexual exploitation of a minor
According to court records, an Independence police officer went to a residence on April 27 after a sexual offense was reported.
The officer was told that one of the victim's family members had found photos and videos of Myers engaging in sexual contact with the 13-year-old.
Some of that sexual contact happened in a vehicle while other minor children were inside.
Myers told police that he had recorded some of the acts and sent them to other people via social media.
Myers also admitted to police that he'd had sexual contacts with the victim.
Furthermore, Myers did acknowledge the victim's age.
This case is still under investigation, according to the release from the prosecutor's office.
