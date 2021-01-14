Eric Hoedl

Eric Hoedl has been charged with one count of second-degree murder or in the alternative, one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

 Johnson County Sheriff's Office

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A 42-year-old man has been charged in a wreck that killed a woman in Olathe.

Eric Hoedl has been charged with one count of second-degree murder or in the alternative, one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Olathe police were called about 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 22 to a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of South Hedge Lange and Larkspur.

Hoedl and the victim were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crash. The victim died form her injures while at the hospital.  

Hoedl is expected in court on Jan. 8.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.