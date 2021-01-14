OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A 42-year-old man has been charged in a wreck that killed a woman in Olathe.
Eric Hoedl has been charged with one count of second-degree murder or in the alternative, one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Olathe police were called about 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 22 to a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of South Hedge Lange and Larkspur.
Hoedl and the victim were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crash. The victim died form her injures while at the hospital.
Hoedl is expected in court on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.