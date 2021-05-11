KANSAS CITY, MO – On Tuesday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced a man pleaded guilty in connection to the death of 25-year-old Erin Langhofer as she stood near food trucks during a First Friday event in August of 2019. Deon'te Copkney pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed criminal action.
In 2019, Langhofer was trying to enjoy First Friday unaware she could be in danger that night. A fight between strangers ended with her being shot. Her unexpected death devastated those who knew her. “Erin was one of those people who when they walked in, they bring sunlight,” Healing House Kansas City Founder and CEO Bobbi-Jo Reed said. “We all loved her very much.”
Reed and many others held a march for Langhofer after her death. Reed says she met Erin when she joined her father Tom Langhofer at Friday Night Alpha Program events that teach the basics of the Christian faith at the Healing House. “Erin was just a light,” Reed said. “Her whole purpose in life was just to help people.”
In 2019, Erin Langhofer’s coworkers told KCTV5 News about her work as a counselor and therapist at the Rose Brooks Center. “She gave them peace. She helped them see that they could do it,” Director of Volunteers and Community Support at the Rose Brooks Center Joan Dougherty said in 2019. “She empowered them to know they could break the cycle of domestic violence.”
Langhofer’s desire to help others will live on. Reed says her family and the Healing House started a fund to open Erin’s House. They are finalizing plans for the location. A portrait of Langhofer and her story will be displayed. “This house will be for five mommas that are in the process of getting their children back in their life,” Reed said.
On Tuesday, Tom, Marcy and Kathryn Langhofer released a statement that said, “Although the defendant has pleaded guilty, for us it is a hollow victory and an outcome in which no one “wins.” As a family, we have tried to stand for and represent Erin through this legal process, and we believe this is the best possible resolution at this time. We have the utmost respect for the prosecutor's office, which has kept us well informed during this difficult process. Erin's death continues to have ripple effects throughout the community, and the loss of her still feels unfathomable to all who knew and loved her best. We miss her every minute of every day,”
“Her biggest desire was to help people and that will continue on for years to come and help hundreds perhaps thousands of lives,” Reed said.
Copkney will be sentenced by a Jackson County judge on July 23rd.
