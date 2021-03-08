INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man died early Monday morning in a shooting after police responded to an Independence hotel and found him in one of the rooms.
Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to the Executive Inn & Suites on U.S. 40 Highway near Phelps Road in response to a shooting. At the scene, they found a man in one of the rooms, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Independence Police Department.
Emergency crews transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are asking for the public's help on any information in this case. If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
