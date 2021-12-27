PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after his car ran off the road early Monday morning in Platte County.
The crash report indicates a man was driving on a private road, failed to make the turn onto Smith Road and struck an embankment.
The driver, only identified as a 43-year-old man from Smithville, died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Preliminary reports indicate alcohol may have been a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.