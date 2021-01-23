LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One man died in a crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Lafayette County.
According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 3:41 p.m. at Highway 23 and Concordia Lake Road.
The crash happened as a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix crested a hill and went airborne, hitting a telephone pole.
The driver, 41-year-old Justin W. McGinnis, was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the crash log, he was not wearing a seat belt.
McGinnis was from Concordia, Missouri.
