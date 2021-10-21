OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a fatal house fire that happened on Thursday morning.
According to the Overland Park Fire Department, it happened just after 11 a.m. in the 11500 block of Nieman Road. That is southeast of W. 95th Street and Quivira Road, east of the Oak Park Mall area.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of a two story, single family home.
As firefighters began battling the fire in the living room, a neighbor said that there was a man who might be in the home.
Firefighters searched it and did find a man on the second floor. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Sadly, the man passed away. According to an update from the fire department, he has been identified as 77-year-old David L. Zabriskie.
According to police, his wife had died recently so he was living alone. They also say he was in frail condition.
Ultimately, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes and it was contained to the living room. However, the entire home sustained smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but foul play is not suspected. No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.