KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has identified a man killed in a crash early Monday.
According to the KCPD, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of 29th and Broadway.
Their investigation found that a black Mercedes sedan was going north on Broadway when it lost control, flipped on its roof, and ejected the driver.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Luis Josue Cervantes-Magana of Emporia, was the only person in the car.
He was taken to a local hospital following the crash, where he died from his injuries.
