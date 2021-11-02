GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has identified a man killed in a crash early Monday. 

According to the KCPD, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of 29th and Broadway.

Their investigation found that a black Mercedes sedan was going north on Broadway when it lost control, flipped on its roof, and ejected the driver. 

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Luis Josue Cervantes-Magana of Emporia, was the only person in the car. 

He was taken to a local hospital following the crash, where he died from his injuries.

