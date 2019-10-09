KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After several hours and multiple attempts by police to reach out, a man died by suicide Wednesday morning after a lengthy standoff.
The man had barricaded himself inside an apartment near Seventh Street and Broadway in downtown Kansas City.
Police were first called by his family when they say he threatened to hurt himself and others.
