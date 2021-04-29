OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating an accident that led to a man's death this afternoon.
Police said it happened at Midwest Tow Turbo and Diesel, an industrial facility located at 4510 Merriam Drive.
According initial information the police received, a vehicle fell off a tow truck and crushed a man underneath who was trying to secure it.
The victim is a man in his late 60s or early 70s.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
