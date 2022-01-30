KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City.
Police were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to the 3100 block of Elmwood on a shooting. At the scene, the found an adult male inside a home that had been shot.
EMS pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
Police did not release the man's identity or have any suspect information.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward and tipsters can remain anonymous.
