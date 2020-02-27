KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to police, a man died after a chase ended in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the chase began just before 1:30 p.m. when officer tried to stop a Chrysler in the area of E. 40th and Olive Streets.
Police said they were wanting to question the man in connection with a homicide.
They tried to box the car in, but the driver rammed a patrol car and drove off.
The driver then headed south on Cleveland Avenue and lost control near E. 46th Terrace, hitting a utility pole, going through a fence, and then hitting an apartment building in the area.
The driver died due to his injuries.
