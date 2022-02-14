KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating what they call a fatal hit-and-run that happened Sunday afternoon and led to a man's death.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the incident happened in the 6800 block of E. 14th St. just before 4 p.m.
They say the victim and suspect were in a vehicle when the victim got out and suspect started to drive away.
The victim then jumped on top of the vehicle as it was moving and fell off a short distance later.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim but the suspect had left.
The victim, described only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
However, he ultimately died from his injuries at 10:30 that night.
The police are investigating this as a fatality hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information that can assist in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-74-TIPS.
