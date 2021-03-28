GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, KCK police were called to the 900 block of Parallel Parkway for an injury accident.

Police found a SUV that had struck two utility poles with the driver, a black man in his early 30’s, who had died at the scene due to his injuries.

After investigation, police determined that the SUV was traveling EB on Parallel Parkway when it struck a utility pole in the median and then a second utility pole on WB of Parallel Parkway.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Davison. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

