KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after being hit by a car in the area of 71 Highway and Gregory.
According to the police, the accident happened at just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.
An initial investigation determined that a silver Mitsubishi Lancer was going north when it hit a person trying to cross the road at Gregory.
The person, who police are saying was a man, died at the scene.
The victim has not been identified yet.
The driver has been cleared for alcohol impairment, according to police.
