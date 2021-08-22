CHANUTE, KS (KCTV) -- A man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Chanute.
Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, died at the University of Kansas Medical Center Sunday morning at 1:15. Schlichting was involved in a Friday night shooting with police in Chanute.
According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, officers were called to the area of 4th street and Evergreen in Chanute around 7 p.m. on reports of a man acting suspicious and looking into car windows.
When an officer arrived on scene and identified Schlichting, the man pulled a weapon from a holster and aimed it at the officer.
The officer then fired one time, striking Schlichting in the head. The officer was not injured.
Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer at the scene. The subject was then taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center before being transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
KBI is currently investigating the incident.
