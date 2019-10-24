RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Two men were shot in Raytown on Wednesday night and one of them has now died from his injuries.
The police have identified the man as 28-year-old Phillip James from Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the police, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Crescent Ave. around 10:30 p.m.
When the officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.
Both of them were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, the police said that James had died.
The identity of the second victim is not being released by the police at this time. They did note that he is still in stable condition, though.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
