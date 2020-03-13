KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after being shot by a Kansas City officer Thursday night after a confrontation during a traffic stop.
An officer tried to pull a vehicle over near 51st Street and Prospect Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for an alleged traffic violation. Police said the driver did not immediately pull over, but did eventually pull into an alley.
Once the car was parked, the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The officer gave chase and caught up with one of the men around 52nd Street. It was there where the man confronted the officer "while raising his arm up in a motion toward the officer as though he had a weapon," according to a police statement.
Police said the officer gave the man multiple commands the drop the weapon. When the man didn't comply, the officer shot him, then started rendering first aid while calling emergency medical services, police said.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. On Friday, the police said the man had ultimately died.
The man has been identified as 47-year-old Donnie Sanders from KCMO.
Later in the day, the police said that their investigation had led them to determine that Sanders was not armed with a gun or weapon when he was shot.
They said they are still looking into the circumstances that led up to the encounter.
"This tragedy is something no officer ever wants to happen, and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department understands the pain a sudden loss of life can cause," said Jacob Becchina with the police department. "KCPD has assigned an officer to liaison with Sanders’ family during the course of the notification of the events and during the initial investigation. KCPD also will be sending one of its social services workers to offer the family assistance and resources in coping with their loss."
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything near the scene. They can be reached at 234-5043.
No other information is available at this time.
