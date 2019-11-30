KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Flora.
According to police, officers went to the area at 7:30 p.m. after someone called and said there was a shooting. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a person down on the ground in the street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the street just south of the intersection who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The authorities have processed the scene for evidence and are currently looking for witnesses. If you have any information about this fatal shooting, call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
