KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after being struck by a truck early Sunday morning on the interstate.
According to police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. near I-435 southbound and NE 53rd Street.
A silver Kia was parked in the number three lane of I-435 southbound and had no lights or flashers on. A black Dodge Ram was traveling south on the interstate in the number two lane when a white male came out from in front of the stopped car and into the path of the truck.
The man was struck and knocked into the number one lane. The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. He died later Sunday morning from his injuries.
No other information has been released.
