RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead and two women are in custody after an early morning shooting Wednesday.
Police were called about 12:50 a.m. to the 11600 block of East 60th Street in response to a reported disturbance with shots fired inside of a home.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.
Two women were taken into custody at the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
