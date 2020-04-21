KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a house fire.
It happened near 80th Street and South Benton Avenue.
One man is dead after a house fire at 80th and S. Benton. A woman was pulled from the fire and rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive. The cause is under investigation. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/BxWTIAlyQ8— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) April 21, 2020
Firefighters say there are some signs that the fire started towards the back of the home, but nothing points to this being suspicious at this time.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming out of windows and doors. Crews made their way inside and pulled out two people.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Neighbors say the man living in the home was in his 70s or 80s.
Fire investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.
