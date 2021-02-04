KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of E. 81st Street and Lydia Avenue.
According to police dispatch, two people were injured in the shooting.
One of those individual died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
Police on scene said the victims were found inside a home in the area. A man was found dead on scene, while a woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no immediate information about a suspect, according to police.
Interestingly, police were investigating another fatal shooting that happened overnight along Lydia Avenue. That one was near 75th and Lydia, which is a three minute drive away from the one that happened this afternoon.
Police have not determined yet if the shootings are related.
Police say a man is dead after being shot near 75th Street and Lydia Avenue.
