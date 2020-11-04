KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man died late Tuesday night after losing control and crashing his BMW while on U.S. Highway 169 just north of the Missouri River.
Kansas City police said the crash happened as the man was driving south on the highway and getting ready to turn onto Missouri Highway 9. The car left the road and crashed in a wooded area west of the highway.
The man who died was the only person in the car, according to police.
Police have not yet released the man's name.
