LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man died in a motorcycle crash in Liberty late Thursday night, police say.
Emergency crews responded at 11:30 p.m. to an area near Sunset and Forest in response to a single motorcycle crash. Crews transported a 39-year-old man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Liberty Police Department.
No other injuries were reported, and police made no mention of any other vehicles being involved.
"The accident remains under investigation by our department. Our thoughts go out to the family for their loss," a statement from the police department read.
