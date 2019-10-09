KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Officers were flagged down about 4:45 a.m. at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue by a nearby resident.
The resident said they heard the victim pounding on their door. When they opened the door they located the victim dead on the front porch.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
The victim has not yet been identified.
If anyone has any information, they are urged the call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.