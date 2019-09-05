BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One man is dead following a shooting in Belton.
Police were called out to North Scott and Locust streets at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.
Right now, investigators have more questions than answers about what happened.
If you know something, give police a call.
