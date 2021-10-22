OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man died after being pulled from a truck that plunged into a creek off of Kansas 7 Highway on Friday morning in Olathe.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene just off of the southbound lanes of the highway, south of College Boulevard, at 7:40 a.m. There they found a truck in the water and a man inside the vehicle.
The man was unconscious and not breathing, and on-scene crews attempted CPR to resuscitate him. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and the man died, according to emergency medical personnel.
The man's truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No one else was hurt. Emergency medical crews said they believe the man suffered some kind of medical episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.