KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a shooting on the city's east side.
Officers were called about 7 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2500 block of East 68th Terrace. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim dead inside the home.
Detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for any evidence.
If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
