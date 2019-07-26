KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a double shooting early Friday morning.
It happened about 1 a.m. near South 72nd Street and Berger Avenue.
Officers say they found the man dead in a vehicle when they arrived on scene. His name has not been released.
A female passenger was also hit and being treated at the hospital.
No suspect information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
