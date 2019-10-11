KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was critically wounded after a shooting in outside a grocery store.
Police were called about 9 a.m. Friday to Happy Foods in the 5400 block of Leavenworth Road.
Investigators believe there were multiple people shooting at one time.
"There was some type of scuffle out in the parking lot of this establishment here," police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook said.
No other details were immediately available.
