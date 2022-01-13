INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured this morning.
It happened at about 10:30 a.m. out on the street near an apartment in the 300 block of N. Leslie Avenue, just north of Truman Road.
One man, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, was shot and critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery. He is recovering in the hospital this afternoon.
The suspect, also a man, drove away from the scene.
In an afternoon update, the police said several persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Call 816-474-TIPS if you have information that can help the police solve the case.
