KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a man was critically wounded in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.
A person of interest is in custody for the shooting, which happened around 3:30 p.m. on E. 51st Street and Olive Street.
They were both found on-scene.
There's no additional information about the investigation at this time.
