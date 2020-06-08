KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County prosecutor is accusing a man already in jail for the killing of two men in 2004 at a Kansas City homeless camp with charges of another murder.

Michael J. Gullett, 64, now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the deadly beating of Steven Cassidy, whose remains were not identified until 2008.

Court records indicate that a person living in the homeless camp told investigators he had buried a body at the direction of Gullett in 2004 while both men lived in the camp.

Investigators examining Cassidy’s remains found injuries to the cranium and cervical spine, which were believed to be caused by a heavy, sharp instrument.

After Gullett was already in prison for the killing of another man, Ryon McDonald, investigators interviewed Gullett and brought up Cassidy. The investigator said Gullett acknowledged that he had killed Cassidy and noted that while it was “bad to have to take anybody’s life," Gullett found worse about some deaths than others, and “Cassidy is kinda low on the list..."

Prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond in the case.