JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Late on Thursday, a jury found a man guilty of multiple child sex felonies.
James P. Dodd Jr., a 36-year-old from Independence, was convicted of two counts of first-degree child molestation, first-degree attempted statutory sodomy of a victim under 12, first-degree statutory sodomy of a victim under 12, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and second-degree statutory rape.
The conviction came following crimes that happened in 2009 and 2010, which the KCPD investigated regarding a 13-year-old girl.
The jury did make sentencing recommendations. If followed, the sentences could lead to up to 88 years in prison.
Sentencing will be set at a future hearing by a Jackson County judge.
