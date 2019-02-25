INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man found guilty in a kidnapping and robbery case that also left a police officer shot will spend the next few decades in a Missouri prison.
A Jackson County judge sentenced 30-year-old Joseph Wyatt to 40 years for his crimes in March of 2017.
Wyatt was found guilty in December to eight felony counts stemming from his robbery and kidnapping of 82-year-old Billy Fowler.
Police said Wyatt pushed his way into Fowler's home, robbing then beating the man before stealing av SUV from the victim's garage.
Officers said Wyatt then lead them on a chase and tried carjacking a woman. During that incident, Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff was severely injured by a gunshot.
Fowler, Wagstaff, Wagstaff's wife Stacey and members of the Independence Police Department were in the courtroom Monday for the sentencing.
Stacey Wagstaff told the judge of her family's struggles since the shooting, saying their lives had completely changed and that her husband still deals with seizures.
The grandmother of Wyatt's son was also at the sentencing and asked that Wyatt get a second chance to prove he could be a good person and a good dad to his 7-year-old child.
Wyatt received a 30-year sentence for his conviction of first-degree robbery, with concurrent sentences for his convictions of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle charges.
He was also sentenced to two consecutive five-year sentences for the two counts of armed-criminal action.
“This was a brazen attack that the defendant must pay commiserate with the damage he inflicted,” Michael Hunt, a Chief Trial Assistant in the Jackson County Prosecutors' Office, said in the release.
Another co-defendant in the case is awaiting sentencing while two other suspects are will waiting for their trials to begin.
