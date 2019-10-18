JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Jackson County jury has convicted a man of murdering someone who was walking home with their groceries on Christmas Eve in 2017.
Charles V. Carter Jr., who is 23 and was born on Christmas, has been convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, officers went to the 300 block of Garfield after someone called and reported a shooting. When they arrived, they found Abdi Sanweyne in the staircase of a nearby residence.
Sanweyne had been shot in the left shoulder and later died at the hospital.
A witness told police that he heard a gunshot and then saw a man running past his vehicle. That witness talked to a second one, who was standing near where Sanweyne was shot. That second witness told the first that the person who shot Sanweyne was the one who had just run past his vehicle.
Upon learning that information, the first witness followed Carter until officers took him into custody.
Carter had tried to hide in a dumpster near Independence Avenue. Police would find a handgun with an extended magazine inside it and the KCPD Crime Lab would later determine that a shell casing found near the victim was fired by that very handgun.
Carter will be sentenced at a later time.
