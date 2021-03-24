(KCTV/CNN) -- A California man claims he found two shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.
The cereal maker said its investigating and “this did not occur” at their facility.
"I ate a bowl then poured it out and saw the shrimp. I had already eaten one full one,” Jensen Karp said. "It's such a bummer because Cinnamon Toast Crunch is literally the only cereal I eat. It's my favorite, since I'm a kid."
Jensen sent a photo of the alleged shrimp to General Mills Twitter account. The company offered to "replace the box."
"I definitely don't want another cereal,” Jensen said.
Next, the company said, "it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon and sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended."
"Which is insane,” Jensen said.
He wrote back, "OK, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon-coated shrimp tails, you weirdos."
Someone even offered an anatomical breakdown of shrimp body parts. And then Jensen noticed black stuff toasted into some of the flakes.
"It just became grosser. I ate whatever was on those squares. I have to go get them tested,” he said.
General Mills issued a statement saying, "we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility."
They also e-mailed Jensen saying, "if you are unwilling to send the items and cereal packaging to us, please provide these items to your local law enforcement."
Jensen said he had bought a two-pack at Costco and without even opening the second one, he found.
What looks like dental floss, Jensen says it's possible the second package was taped shut on the bottom, but he can't really tell.
Costco didn't respond to CNN.
