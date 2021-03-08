LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- According to court records, a man accused of driving to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Headquarters in January and firing an assault-style rifle had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit that night.

Tayland Rahim is charged with two felonies including unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

On January 4th around 9:25PM, investigators say video surveillance shows Rahim backed a pickup truck into a parking space outside Troop A. Sixteen minutes later they say he got out with an assault-style rifle.

A trooper driving through the parking lot used his radio to warn others. Investigators say Rahim appeared to fire the rifle in a northwest direction indicated by a muzzle flash. A sergeant exited an elevated west exterior door and gave commands to drop the rifle. Instead the sergeant said Rahim pointed the weapon at him. He fired at Rahim.

KCTV5 News spoke to investigators that night. “It could have been a lot worse because we do have unarmed personal in the building,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe said on January 4th.

Investigators execute search warrant at home connected to man shot outside MSHP headquarters A suspect who investigators say fired an assault rifle outside of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit could soon face charges.

That night another trooper ran to warn office staff. Then the trooper gave commands to Rahim to drop the rifle. The trooper reported Rahim fired a rifle toward US 50 Highway at responding Lee’s Summit police officers. The trooper said he shot his weapon through the front office window at Rahim. Court records indicate video surveillance footage and evidence recovered at the scene support the details described by the two officers.

Rahim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. Investigators filed a subpoena to obtain medical records that show Rahim’s blood alcohol concentration was .266% on January 4th around 10:30PM. At last check, Rahim had not been released from a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries from the January 4th shooting.

“We are glad that none of our personal were injured,” Sgt. Lowe said in January.