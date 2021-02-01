KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police managed to rescue a 6-year-old when her father used her as a shield after firing at officers Sunday night.
On Monday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 37-year-old Willie T. Wren with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of East 60th Street about a man dragging his child back and forth down the street as she screamed for help.
A neighbor told KCTV5 and police that the 6-year-old who lives at the home was outside yelling “help us” and twice dragged back inside by her father, identified as Wren. Two other witnesses gave similar statements to police.
According to a police statement filed in support of the charges, “Upon arrival, officers observed a trail of apparent blood on the front porch leading to the front door. Officers attempted to knock on the front door, and the front door opened. Officers observed more apparent blood inside the residence. Officers then entered the residence to check for possible victims. After announcing themselves as police, officers heard a little girl yell for help.”
The cries were coming from upstairs. Court documents say police got to the top of the stairs when Wren appeared in a doorway with a gun. Police fired a taser at him, took cover around a corner as he fired a gunshot in their direction, then went back for the girl to find Wren holding her up like a human shield, according to police statements. Officers tried to grab his arms and when he fought them off, those statements indicate, it sent him, his daughter and officers tumbling down the stairs.
One officer sustained injuries to his elbow and tailbone during the fall.
At one point, the charging documents say, Wren leaned out a broken second story window and pointed a gun at an officer below.
According to charging documents, “After being taken into custody, Wren was transported to Research Medical Center by ambulance for a medical evaluation and treatment for possible illegal narcotic use. While at the hospital, Wren spontaneously uttered that he was not trying to shoot officers, he was trying to shoot his neighbor.”
Police later formally questioned Wren. They say he denied dragging his daughter and told police when he fired at them, he thought they were intruders. He told them he fired a warning shot down the stairs and that as soon as he heard police radios, he put his hands up and got on the ground.
It’s unclear whose blood was on the porch and living room floor. Court documents indicate a DNA sample was taken from the child. They make no mention of visible injuries to her. A police spokesman on Monday said she did not appear to be hurt.
The charge of unlawful possession of a firearm stems from Wren having three felony convictions for possession of an illegal substance.
