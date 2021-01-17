JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing charges after a woman said she was raped and child pornography was found on his phone during the course of that investigation.
Jamen L. Jackson, 23, has been charged with first-degree rape, armed criminal action, and three counts of possession of child pornography.
The woman told police that the sexual assault occurred on Jan. 9, after she had recently met Jackson online.
According to court records, officers went to the woman's residence in Independence on Jan. 10. There, she told officers that she had first met Jackson online the day before and invited him to her residence. She said she had no intention of having sexual contact with him.
She told police that, soon after he arrived, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head. Then, he ordered her to perform oral sex. While she did so, he recorded her with his phone.
When Jackson was arrested, police searched his phone and found multiple videos of him engaged in sexual acts with the woman. Other similar images of sexual contact with other women were found on the device, too.
In addition, they also found dozens of pictures of child pornography.
The Independence Police Department is still investigating.
Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.