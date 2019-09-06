JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 36-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in 2018.
Marquand R. Simmons has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records filed Friday, the KCPD went to the 700 block of E. 30th Street in KC on Nov. 12, 2018 after someone called and said there was a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the shooting victim dead on the back deck of an apartment building there. He was identified as Damar L. West.
The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Surveillance video showed a vehicle, which Simmons admitted to driving, following West’s vehicle just before the homicide.
Simmons told police he knew people with him in the vehicle were going to rob West just before the homicide happened. Simmons said he saw West run away from him and the people with him, then he heard gunshots.
Mapping of Simmons cell phone shows he was in the area of the homicide just before it happened.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000 cash.
