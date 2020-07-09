OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in the robbery and homicide that happened on Sunday in Olathe.
Clyde James Barnes Jr., 42, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, making a criminal threat, and violating a protection order.
The charges were filed in connection with killing that happened on July 5 around 3 a.m. Officer went to the 800 block of N. Hamilton St. on an aggravated burglary call. When they arrived, they found the body of Jessica Leigh Smith.
The arrest of Barnes came about due to an investigation conducted by Olathe police and the Johnson County Crime Lab.
Barnes bond has been set at $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.