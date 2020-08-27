JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County prosecutor has announced that a man has been charged in connection with the Westwood Apple Market shooting. In that case, which had gone unsolved since 2003, a man in a disguise shot and killed a grocery store manager and shot a customer.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe addressed the public at 2 p.m. Thursday to announce the upate.
Eugene Clayton Keltner, 40, has been charged with first-degree murder. his bond has been set at $1 million.
Keltner has a lengthy criminal background has been been charged with other crimes in both Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Back on Aug. 15, 2003, man wearing a black top hat, fake beard, medium-length black coat and black pants walked into the Apple Market Grocery store on Mission Road and tried to rob the store with a handgun police said.
The man grabbed a female cashier, who called for help. The store's manager, Ray Ninemire, came out to help the woman. He was shot and killed by the suspect.
The suspect then calmly walked toward the exit, shooting a customer who was entering the store, according to police. He had last been seen walking east from the store along West 47th Street, and then north on Lloyd Street into Kansas City, KS.
A release from the DA on Thursday said, "This charge is the result of a years-long cold case investigation led by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Westwood, Fairway, Roeland Park, Lenexa, Mission, Prairie Village, Kansas City Kansas Police Departments, the Johnson County Crime Lab, the KBI and the FBI."
