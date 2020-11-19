JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month along Independence Avenue in Kansas City.
James Gregory, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, Kansas City officers went to the area of Independence Avenue and Indiana Avenue on Nov. 6 and found two people who had been shot.
A female victim, Michelle P. Capell, had died on the sidewalk. A male victim was taken to the hospital.
A witness told police that shots had been fired from a moving vehicle.
When the police checked video sources, they were table to get a license plate number that led them to Gregory's fiancée. She owns the vehicle.
A witness told police that Gregory had been in an argument on Nov. 6 with a man and a woman at a gas station. He later left, saying he was going back to the gas station and he took his fiancée's car.
Police did find shell casings in the vehicle later. Gun residue was detected on Gregory's shirt.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,00 bond.
