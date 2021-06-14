KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday morning.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 33-year-old Christopher L. Spears has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 4300 block of E. Linwood Blvd. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three minors who stated that their mother and father had been arguing when their father -- later identified as Spears -- shot their mother.
Police found the victim, Andrea Dean, dead inside the residence at the scene.
Spears went to a Kansas City fire station, told them he had killed the mother of his children, and turned over a weapon.
He told police that he and Dean had argued and tussled over a gun when it went off. "Then he stated he shot her in the head," according to the prosecutor's office.
A bond of $250,000 has been requested.
