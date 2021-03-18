JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 4-month-old grandchild, who suffered multiple skull fractures and trauma-related injuries.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 40-year-old Matthew Beck of Kanas City has been charged with second-degree murder.
The child's grandmother, 38-year-old Carly George, faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution of a felony.
According to court records that were filed over the weekend, KCPD officers went to the 5400 block of Harrison St. in the morning on March 9 on a report of an infant not breathing.
Beck told police the child had been sick and was breathing at 3 a.m. At 6 a.m., the child was bluish and not breathing.
Police noted the injuries the child had sustained were not consistent with a natural death.
At the hospital, it was determined that the child had sustained life-threatening physical trauma. That included a forehead contusion, multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, and chest trauma.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $500,000 for Beck and $100,000 for George.
In a statement, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said: "The death of this child is an awful tragedy and horrible crime. The heart wrenching nature may lead us to feel despair. I hope any despair prompts us to report and protect kids from abuse. The link below provides COMBAT-funded assistance in our community."
Click here to view information about Jackson County, Missouri COMBAT parenting programs.
