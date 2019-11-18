GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- Concerned parents went to a town hall meeting with Gladstone police to learn more about a man charged with making a terrorist threat against the Oakhill Day School off Cherry Street last Wednesday.
“He actually called the police on himself because he believed someone had broken into his home and vandalized it. Then Kansas City police responded and looked at his home,” Jon Avery, an Oakhill Day School parent said.
Court records show police found disturbing images and writings on the walls inside Brandon Naghshineh’s home about active shooter events in schools. There were several references to the Sandy Hook shootings and other tragic school shootings. Police took him to the hospital and filed for a 96-hour mental health commitment.
“It’s terrifying. It makes you feel vulnerable,” Avery said.
A family member told police Naghshineh called her on November 12 and told her not to bring his son to school the next day because, “a storm is coming.” After the threat was reported to police, school leaders went back and reviewed school surveillance that showed on November 12, he entered the school without using his parental code with a backpack and walked the hallways, went into restrooms and private offices. He left the school wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and sunglasses.
“It sounds like he was actually looking for ways to carry through on the threats,” Avery said.
After police took him to the hospital, several mental health professionals who evaluated Naghshineh’s reported their concerns to police. One described him as, “a true psychopath”, “scary” and “deadly.” According to court records, he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and antisocial disorder.
“He is not well. He has said some things that are concerning. Fortunately, he is in jail and is hopefully getting the help that he needs,” Avery said.
In a statement, a school official said in part, “school doors will remain locked during business hours, there are cameras at all entrances, and school staff continues to evaluate and improve safety at Oakhill.”
“We were notified on November 13th by the Gladstone Police Department that there was a threat made on the school. We have taken all of the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our students. The Police assured school administrators that students and staff would be safe, so classes are continuing as usual.
Oakhill Day School continues to follow the policies and procedures in place to keep school safe. The school doors will remain locked during business hours, there are cameras at all entrances, and school staff continues to evaluate and improve safety at Oakhill.
The school and police department have a strong partnership that ensures safety because it is a high priority and the most critical responsibility. We have counseling resources available for families who feel they need it.”
Naghshineh is in the Platte County jail facing charges there for an unrelated burglary and harassment case.
In Clay County his bond is set for $50,000 for the terrorist threat charge. His bond conditions say he cannot have any contact with the Oak Hill Day School or any of its employees, students or parents.
