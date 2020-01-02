KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.
Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He is jailed on $1 million bond.
The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday.
Prosecutors allege in charging documents that he set fire to the house as well as to a minvian. The complaint doesn't list a cause of death for the victims. It says they died either Sunday or Monday.
Family members said she had two other children who weren't home at the time of the fire.
Caballero posted on his Facebook page the same day the bodies were found. The first post said, “I swear this can’t be true.”
Another post showed the couple on another New Year’s Eve with the caption stating, “You gave me some of the moments this past year, we had a great thing.”
“It kind of went through my head it could be some kind of relationship issue, then when you find out that’s what it actually is, that’s I couldn’t even imagine,” Nichole Varela, a neighbor to the family said. “Senseless acts of violence and taking people away from families for no reason.”
Both of the Rodriguez children attended school in Kansas City, Kansas, the district released a statement on their Facebook page letting parents know counseling will be available.
With heavy hearts, we have to tell you about the loss of two of our students early Monday morning.
As students and families are learning the news we want you to know that there are resources available to help through this emotional time.
If you or your child/children want to talk to an expert we ask that you call:
• KCKPS Student Services
o 913-279-2248 or 913-909-9249
OR
• PACES
o 7840 Washington Avenue, Kansas City Kansas
o 913-328-4600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.