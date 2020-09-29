HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) - On Sunday, watchful employees called police to investigate a man who was inside the Love's Travel Stop off Brookhart Drive near I-49 in Harrisonville. Police arrived before the suspect left the store.
A steady stream of customers come and go 24 hours a day at Love’s in Harrisonville, but on Sunday one customer stood out to employees.
“The victim in this case was unaware,” Harrisonville Police Department Lieutenant Chris Osterberg said.
As a woman stood in line at the register just after 11 that night, employees watched a man kneel down behind her and use his cell phone to record under her dress. Those employees alerted management and police. Officers checked the store’s surveillance video and saw the crime unfold.
“We believe somebody that is brazen enough to do this in the middle of a store probably has done this before,” Lieutenant Osterberg said
When questioned, police say Adrian Torres-Villanueva denied taking video and claimed he was using his cell phone flashlight. Then he showed police a 15 second video that showed a woman’s undergarments. Police took him into custody and received a search warrant to examine his cell phone for evidence.
“We are doing a forensic examination. Trying to identify if there are more victims,” Lieutenant Osterberg said
According to court documents, police found four videos of the victim in Harrisonville in Torres-Villanueva’s recently deleted folder on his cell phone.
Court records show police also discovered more than two dozen separate videos that all appeared to depict women from underneath their skirts. Most of those videos appear to have been taken at Walmart stores based on price tags seen in the videos that date back to April of this year. Police say because Torres-Villanueva is a truck driver, the videos could have been taken in other states.
“He is out of Texas. He has a lot of miles under his belt,” Lieutenant Osterberg said
Investigators are thankful for the employees in Missouri who took action.
“Good job,” Lieutenant Osterberg said. “Quick thinking awareness is what really helped us put this case together.”
Torres-Villanueva is charged with invasion of privacy. He was released on a signature bond.
